Continental-Island Romance

NIMILOTE VEREBASAGA'S NECK WAS BROKEN SAYS WIFE





WAITING FOR ANSWERS

Where are the answers ? What happened to Nimilote's human rights ? What happened to transparency ? Why is the army covering up ? THE NATION AWAITS ANSWERS AND THE WORLD CONTINUES TO WATCH

The wife of forty-four year old Nimilote Verebasaga says it's been since January 2007 since her husband died and she's stillAsinate Verebasaga says her husband was picked up by a truck load of soldiers in full military gear on January the sixth and that the next time she saw him was at a Suva mortuary. She says he had broken ribs and his neck was obviously broken.