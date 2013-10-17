Sugary funds pass by Bai's venal clutches

Inspired by Intelligentsiya I am joining in Fiji's fight to retain our freedoms of choice in life - before we know it our freedoms will be taken away and what we take for being normal is really not. We must guard against this at all times and fight to retain what can never be suppressed! A government that knowingly and deliberately violates people’s rights loses the moral authority to demand obedience.
4 comments:
Vinaka EU!
A well-deserved POTE! for Fiji's thieving dictator.
Body language is VERY interesting .
Most un-PM looking Pig in Fiji. Just look his attire. What's with the black wrist wraparound? Is he going to karate chop anyone he deems as against him or some scaremongering device. He is just one big fake artist.
well said anon 1.43pm
