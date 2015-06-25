The Ahsikaiyumi's adventures

As he goes to get out of the vehicle, a Raiwaqa mini-bus speeds by, hitting the car and completely tearing off the driver’s door.
Fortunately, his seven (secret) plain-clothed bodyguards in a Pajero is close enough to see the accident and pulls up behind the Porsche. Before any of the bodyguards has a chance to ask any questions, Ahsikaiyumi starts screaming hysterically about how his Porsche, which he had just picked up the day before, is now completely ruined.
“The vehicle will never be the same, no matter how hard my minions work to restore this damage.”
After the (secret) tyrant finishes his rant, one of the bodyguards who has had enough of the man's diva antics, shakes his head in disgust and disbelief.
“I can’t believe how materialistic you are,” he said. “You are so focused on your possessions that you neglect the most important things in life.”
“How dare you say such a thing?” yelled the tyrant. The guard replies, “Don’t you even realize that your left arm is missing? It got ripped off when the bus hit you!!!”
“Oh, my God!” screams the tyrant. “My Rolex!!”
1 comment:
Hey guys I think khayum is doing a great job in fiji.stop being jealous
