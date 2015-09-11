Sep 11, 2015

High Maintenance

Bai and Arsi were taking a holiday from the stresses of running the Guv'mnt a few weekends ago at one of the swish Hotels at Denarau. Arsi calls the Front desk and the clerk answers, "May I help you?”

Arsi, "Yes, I'm in room 858. You need to send someone to my  room immediately. I'm having an argument with my friend Bai and he says he's going to jump out the window.”

The desk clerk says, "I'm sorry sir, but that's a personal matter.”

Arsi replies, "Listen you idiot. The window won't open... and that's a maintenance matter."
