Inspired by Intelligentsiya I am joining in Fiji's fight to retain our freedoms of choice in life - before we know it our freedoms will be taken away and what we take for being normal is really not. We must guard against this at all times and fight to retain what can never be suppressed! A government that knowingly and deliberately violates people’s rights loses the moral authority to demand obedience.
Sep 11, 2015
High Maintenance
Arsi, "Yes, I'm in room 858. You need to send someone to my room immediately. I'm having an argument with my friend Bai and he says he's going to jump out the window.”
The desk clerk says, "I'm sorry sir, but that's a personal matter.”
Arsi replies, "Listen you idiot. The window won't open... and that's a maintenance matter."
Posted by Discombobulated Bubu at 6:38 PM
Labels: High Maintenance
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment