Sep 10, 2014

Fijian Game is changing

Someone is telling lies - playing games with people's lives.

Bainimarama and Kaiyum will do anything to make themselves look good because the election in Fiji is imminent,  but sadly this stunt has backfired .

Once again the lies pop straight back up to the surface - just like rotten eggs do.

The Fijian army big guns know naught about what Al-Queda are about to do nor do they know where their men are


Ratu Sai said...

What a bunch of incomtent idiots.

September 10, 2014 at 9:37 PM
Anonymous said...

Whats new Bubu . These guys lie all the time they cant tell truth from fiction anymore. Sad state of affairs when you think these are supposed to be leaders ! Not.

September 10, 2014 at 9:58 PM

