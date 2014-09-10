Fijian Game is changing

Bainimarama and Kaiyum will do anything to make themselves look good because the election in Fiji is imminent, but sadly this stunt has backfired .
Once again the lies pop straight back up to the surface - just like rotten eggs do.
|The Fijian army big guns know naught about what Al-Queda are about to do nor do they know where their men are
2 comments:
What a bunch of incomtent idiots.
Whats new Bubu . These guys lie all the time they cant tell truth from fiction anymore. Sad state of affairs when you think these are supposed to be leaders ! Not.
Post a Comment